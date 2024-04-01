PM Modi Marks RBI's 90th Anniversary In Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the occasion of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 90th anniversary celebration in Mumbai today. The event, held at the RBI headquarters, witnessed dignitaries from various sectors gathering to commemorate the institution's significant contributions to India's economic growth and stability over the decades.



The event kicks off with Prime Minister Modi arriving at the RBI headquarters amidst tight security. He is welcomed by RBI Governor and other top officials. PM Modi begins his address, acknowledging the pivotal role of the RBI in shaping India's economy since its inception in 1935. He praises the institution's resilience and commitment to maintaining financial stability, especially during challenging times.

In his speech, PM Modi emphasizes the importance of financial inclusion and innovation in driving economic growth. He lauds RBI's efforts in promoting digital payments and financial literacy initiatives across the country. The Prime Minister announces new initiatives to further strengthen the banking sector and enhance RBI's regulatory framework. He highlights the government's commitment to reforms aimed at fostering a conducive environment for economic development.

PM Modi commends RBI's role in maintaining price stability and controlling inflation, which has been crucial for sustaining India's economic progress. He emphasizes the need for continued cooperation between the government and the RBI to address macroeconomic challenges and achieve sustainable growth.





The Prime Minister announces the launch of a new initiative to promote digital banking services in rural areas, aiming to extend financial access to underserved communities. He reaffirms the government's commitment to supporting RBI's autonomy and ensuring its independence in formulating monetary policy decisions.

The event serves as a platform for stakeholders to exchange views on key issues affecting the banking sector and explore opportunities for collaboration in driving inclusive growth. He congratulated the members and faculty of RBI for their role as how they had helped the ordinary lives of people. He mentioned that 52 Crore JanDhan accounts are opened to help the poor among which 55% belongs to women. He added that more than 7 crore farmers, fishermen, and many more holds credit cards which has enhanced the rural economy.

The RBI@90 celebrations serve as a reminder of the institution’s resilience and its critical role in India’s economic journey. As we applaud the past, let us also envision a future where the RBI continues to be a beacon of trust and progress.