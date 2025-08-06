  • Menu
PM Modi May Visit Japan, China for Key Meetings

PM Narendra Modi may travel to Japan and China by August 29 for summit talks and the SCO meeting. No official word yet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may go to Japan and China around August 29.

In Japan, he is likely to meet the Prime Minister of Japan for an important meeting.

After that, he may go to China to join the SCO summit. This meeting will be held from August 31 to September 1.

If he visits China, it will be his first trip there after the India-China border issue in eastern Ladakh.

The government has not yet confirmed these visits.

