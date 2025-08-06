PM Modi May Visit Japan, China for Key Meetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may go to Japan and China around August 29.

In Japan, he is likely to meet the Prime Minister of Japan for an important meeting.

After that, he may go to China to join the SCO summit. This meeting will be held from August 31 to September 1.

If he visits China, it will be his first trip there after the India-China border issue in eastern Ladakh.

The government has not yet confirmed these visits.