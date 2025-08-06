Live
- Speeding motorist driving at 199 mph on Germany's Autobahn fined more than USD 1,000
- ‘Egirey Nee Rekkale’ from ‘Parada’ strikes an emotional chord
- Rising AI-Driven Cyber Attacks and Geopolitical Tensions Shaping India’s Cyber Risk Landscape, Aon Study
- Royal Stag BoomBox presents ‘Maybe’, a BoomBox Original song with Armaan Malik and Ikka - A Soulful Fusion of Bollywood Melody and Hip-Hop
- Suchitra Krishnamoorthi teases with new patriotic anthem ‘Vande Mataram’ ahead of Independence Day release
- ‘Bad Girls’ promises bold, emotional ride with fresh faces and strong message
- Microsoft’s AI Agent ‘Project Ire’ Can Independently Detect and Block Malware with High Accuracy
- Amla Oil for Hair Growth: DIY Guide to Thicker, Stronger Locks at Home
- Air India Set to Fly High Again — Full International Services Back by October!
- Center and State Governments carried out Relief and Rescue Operations at warfooting
PM Modi May Visit Japan, China for Key Meetings
Highlights
PM Narendra Modi may travel to Japan and China by August 29 for summit talks and the SCO meeting. No official word yet.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi may go to Japan and China around August 29.
In Japan, he is likely to meet the Prime Minister of Japan for an important meeting.
After that, he may go to China to join the SCO summit. This meeting will be held from August 31 to September 1.
If he visits China, it will be his first trip there after the India-China border issue in eastern Ladakh.
The government has not yet confirmed these visits.
Next Story