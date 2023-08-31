Live
- 'Zindagi Badi Honi Chahiye, Lambi Nahin', Delhi HC judge quotes 'Anand' dialogue in farewell speech
- Science and Technology Department to felicitate ISRO scientists: Minister Bose Raju
- Pakistan stocks plunge amid economic turmoil
- PM Modi meets chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa
- G20 Summit: Delhi Police to conduct full dress rehearsal on weekend, traffic likely to be hit
- EC to speed up printing of EPIC
- BJP has hurt sentiments of crores of Hindus across the country by reducing Shivlings into mere fountains in Delhi says Durgesh Pathak
- Raje's religious tour ahead of BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' triggers speculation in Rajasthan
- Maharashtra horror: Dalit widow beaten on road for seeking return of Rs 2K
- German actress Suzanne Bernert explores Hyderabad's temples
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa, who recently made history by clinching the silver medal in the FIDE World Cup.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa, who recently made history by clinching the silver medal in the FIDE World Cup.
"Had very special visitors at 7, LKM today. Delighted to meet you, @rpragchess along with your family. You personify passion and perseverance. Your example shows how India's youth can conquer any domain. Proud of you," Modi said on X after meeting him and his parents.
Praggnanandhaa earlier said, "It was a great honour to meet Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi at his residence! Thank you sir for all the words of encouragement to me and my parents."
