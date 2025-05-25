Live
- ONGC strikes more oil & gas in Mumbai offshore basin
- CM Stalin attended NITI Aayog meet as there are problems now: Palaniswami
- Centre’s wheat purchase at MSP crosses 29.7 million tonnes
- Telangana ECET Results Announced, records High Pass Rate
- Hockey: Indian junior women’s team beats Chile 2-1 in the Four Nations Tournament
- ‘Giant leap towards Viksit Bharat’: Union Minister on India becoming 4th largest economy
- Khelo India Games in Bihar were big hit: PM Modi hails young talent, record-breaking performances
- Water level rises sharply in lower Bhavani reservoir in TN amid heavy rain
- Vani Bhojan’s Simple Secrets for Wellness
- Madhavi Gunasheela unveils the mysteries of southern India in ‘If Only They Knew’
PM Modi on 2-day Gujarat visit from tomorrow, to launch & inaugurate several projects
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat, beginning May 26, during which he will launch and inaugurate projects...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat, beginning May 26, during which he will launch and inaugurate projects worth thousands of crores of rupees and participate in the celebrations of 20 years of Gujarat Urban Growth Story.
On May 26, in line with his commitment to enhancing connectivity and building world-class travel infrastructure, PM Modi will dedicate to the nation a Locomotive manufacturing plant aimed to produce electric locomotives of 9000 HP for domestic purposes and for export.
He will also flag off the first electric locomotive manufactured from the plant, which will help in increasing the freight loading capacity of Indian Railways. These locomotives are being designed to reduce energy consumption, which contributes to environmental sustainability.
PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 24,000 crore and address a public function in Dahod.
Later, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 53,400 crore in Bhuj.
In Bhuj, the works being launched include transmission projects for evacuating renewable power generated in the Khavda Renewable Energy Park, transmission network expansion, Ultra super critical thermal power plant unit at Tapi, among others.
He will flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Veraval and Ahmedabad & Express train between Valsad and Dahod stations. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the gauge-converted Katosan- Kalol section and flag off a freight train on it.
On May 27, the Prime Minister will participate in the celebrations of 20 years of Gujarat Urban Growth Story and launch Urban Development Year 2025, and also address the gathering on the occasion.
Notably, Urban Development Year 2005 in Gujarat was a flagship initiative launched by the then Chief Minister, Narendra Modi to transform Gujarat’s urban landscape through planned infrastructure, better governance, and improved quality of life for urban residents.
Marking 20 years of the Urban Development Year 2005, PM Modi will launch the Urban Development Year 2025, Gujarat’s urban development plan and State Clean Air Programme in Gandhinagar.
The Prime Minister will also dedicate more than 22,000 dwelling units under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and release Rs 3,300 crore for urban local bodies in Gujarat under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana.