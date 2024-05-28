Live
PM Modi Pays Tribute to NTR on His 101st Birth Anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the late former Chief Minister NTR on the occasion of his 101st birth anniversary, hailing him as a visionary leader. In a tweet, Modi praised NTR for his contributions to both the Telugu film industry and politics, noting that his services continue to inspire generations.
"NTR was a distinguished actor in the Telugu film industry and a visionary leader. His on-screen roles and leadership skills are still remembered by the people. We will continue to work towards the society that NTR dreamed of," Modi said.
