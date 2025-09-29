PM Modi Pens Foreword For Italian PM Meloni's Autobiography, Draws 'Mann Ki Baat' Parallel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has authored the foreword for the Indian release of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's autobiography, drawing an interesting comparison between her memoir and his own popular radio broadcast. Modi likened the essence of Meloni's book to his "Mann Ki Baat" program, describing it as her personal voice speaking directly to readers.

The Indian edition of "I am Giorgia — My Roots, My Principles," published by Rupa Publications, will soon be available to readers. Modi expressed that writing this foreword was a significant honor, undertaken with deep respect, admiration, and friendship for Meloni, whom he regards as both a patriot and an exceptional leader of contemporary times.

Drawing from his extensive experience of engaging with numerous global leaders over the past eleven years, Modi reflected on how each leader's personal journey speaks to something universal. He emphasized that Meloni's life story and leadership style embody timeless principles that resonate strongly with Indian values, particularly her commitment to preserving cultural heritage while maintaining equal engagement with the global community.

The Indian Prime Minister repeatedly highlighted how Meloni's remarkable journey would strike a chord with Indian audiences. He characterized the book as a refreshing narrative of a distinguished modern political figure and patriot, whose story mirrors India's own philosophical values.

Meloni's memoir originally appeared in 2021 during her time as an opposition leader in Italy. Her political trajectory reached new heights when she became Italy's first female prime minister the following year. The book has already achieved bestseller status internationally, with its American edition launching in June 2025 with an introduction by Donald Trump Jr.

A central theme of Meloni's narrative revolves around her experiences as a woman in politics. She openly addressed the challenges and discrimination she faced, including smear campaigns targeting her for being a woman, an unmarried mother, and someone who remained politically active during pregnancy. Her memoir contains powerful reflections on proving that motherhood and political ambition are not mutually exclusive but rather complementary.

Modi focused particular attention on these themes in his foreword, applauding Meloni for championing motherhood, national identity, and tradition. He articulated his belief that India and Italy share bonds that extend far beyond diplomatic agreements and economic relations. According to Modi, both nations are united by common civilizational values: protecting heritage, recognizing community strength, and honoring womanhood as a fundamental guiding principle. He described these shared values as the foundation of his personal friendship with Meloni.

The relationship between India and Italy has strengthened considerably since Meloni's state visit to India in March 2023, marking the first such high-level engagement from Italy in five years. This visit resulted in upgrading bilateral relations to Strategic Partnership status.

The warm rapport between the two leaders gained public attention in late 2023 when the hashtag #Melodi became widely popular on social media platforms. This followed an exchange between Modi and Meloni after she shared a photograph of them together at the COP28 conference in Dubai, playfully combining their names in the hashtag. Modi's response, expressing his pleasure at meeting friends, further fueled the positive public perception of their diplomatic relationship.