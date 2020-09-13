PM Modi praises Nitish, takes dig at Lalu 

New Delhi: Ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday gave chief minister Nitish Kumar a pat on his back for ushering in sushasan (good governance) and expressed confidence that the good work will continue under the leadership of the Janata Dal-United chief.

Modi dedicated to the nation three petroleum sector projects worth about Rs 900 crore via video conferencing.

Without naming the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal or its leader Lalu Prasad, and the party's ally the Congress, Modi blamed the states backwardness on a mindset which made them sneer at economic progress and thought lip-service was enough when it came to the betterment of the poor.