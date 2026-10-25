PM Modi praises Uttarakhand villagers for reviving Heval, calls for efforts to maintain cleanliness

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the collective efforts of people across the country to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings and protect water sources, emphasising that safeguarding nature has long been an integral part of India's traditions and cultural values.

Addressing the 139th episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said people had a responsibility to preserve their natural surroundings and expressed happiness over the growing awareness among communities about the importance of cleanliness and water conservation.

"We have a long-standing tradition of respecting nature. Our ancestors taught us that keeping our surroundings clean and caring for water sources is our own responsibility. I feel happy to see how people across the country have made this spirit a way of life," the Prime Minister said.

Sharing an example from Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district, PM Modi highlighted how local residents, in coordination with the administration, had come together to revive the Heval River after its water levels began to decline.

"People have come together to revive a river. This river is Heval. A few years ago, water levels in Heval began to fall; nearby natural water resources were also drying up. The local administration and the people of the village together ran a campaign to save the Heval River," he said.

Explaining the measures undertaken as part of the campaign, the Prime Minister said efforts were made to conserve rainwater, improve the absorption of water into the ground and increase green cover by planting saplings in large numbers.

"Measures were taken to retain rainwater, work was undertaken to help water seep into the ground, and large numbers of saplings were planted. Today, through this effort, the Heval River has got a new lease of life, and it has also helped revive dozens of natural water sources," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister said the revival of the river reflected the positive changes that could be achieved when communities came together with a shared sense of responsibility.

He also drew a connection between collective participation in environmental conservation and the spirit of unity witnessed during India's festivals.

Stressing the importance of such public participation, PM Modi said that when society worked together with commitment and a common purpose, the possibility of bringing about meaningful change became much stronger.

He said the same spirit could also be seen in the preparations for festivals, when people came together to organise activities and contribute to their communities.

"When society unites with such a spirit, then the guarantee of change becomes certain," he said, adding that a similar spirit of collective action was visible during festivals.

"The sacred festivals of Diwali and Chhath are just a few days away. For this, cleanliness campaigns are being organised from place to place. It is important that no matter where we live, we keep those places clean. Our small efforts can only bring big changes around us," he added.