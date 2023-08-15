PM Modi Promises Accountability And Progress In Final Independence Day Speech Before 2024 Elections

In his final Independence Day speech before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his intention to present an account of the nation's accomplishments on the upcoming August 15th, from the historic Red Fort. Addressing the citizens as 'parivarjan' or family members on the 77th Independence Day, he emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability.



Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi underscored the adverse effects of corruption on India's capabilities and urged the nation to take a firm stand against it.

Adhering to his tradition since 2014, Modi adorned a vibrant Rajasthani bandhani print turban along with an off-white kurta and churidar for the Independence Day festivities. Welcomed by defense minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries, he commenced his customary address to the nation after raising the tricolor flag at the iconic monument.

This year's Independence Day marks the culmination of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, initiated by the Prime Minister on March 12, 2021, from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This event signifies the nation's transition into the 'Amrit Kaal' or golden era.

Key Highlights from PM Modi's 2023 Independence Day Speech:

1. During his extensive address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also denounced corruption, nepotism, and appeasement as three detrimental forces that have significantly impeded the nation's progress. He emphasized the collective duty to promote qualities like probity, transparency, and objectivity for India's development.

2. Modi outlined the government's commitment to transform India into a developed country by 2047, coinciding with the nation's centenary of independence. He stated that India holds the strength to influence the emerging global order post the Covid pandemic, ensuring a promising "New India" over the next five years.

3. Modi made a plea for peace in strife-torn Manipur, expressing solidarity with the northeastern state's people. He stressed the centrality of peace in resolving disputes and highlighted efforts by both the central and Manipur governments to restore peace in the state.

4. Emphasizing 'Nation First' as the cornerstone of his government's policies, Modi attributed his ability to carry out reforms to the support of the people who elected his government in 2014 and 2019.

5. Modi echoed the global perspective that India's progress is now unstoppable. He noted the emergence of a new world order after World War II and emphasized the influence of India's 1.4 billion citizens in shaping the evolving global landscape in the post-Covid-19 era.

6. Modi announced his government's plans to address inflation more comprehensively, aiming to alleviate the burden of rising prices on the populace. He acknowledged the challenge of importing inflation alongside goods and detailed the government's measures to control inflation with some degree of success.

7. Recognizing the contribution of women's self-help groups, Modi applauded their role and announced their training in drone operation and repair. This initiative seeks to leverage their involvement in agriculture through the use of agricultural drones. The program begins with 15,000 women's self-help groups flying drones to enhance agricultural productivity.

8. On this occasion, Modi unveiled the launch of the Vishwakarma Yojana, allocating an initial budget of ₹13,000-₹15,000 crore in the coming month to support individuals with traditional skills. The Vishwakarma Scheme was introduced in the 2023 budget.

9. Modi highlighted India's leadership in combatting climate change, citing the "Life Mission" initiative aimed at curbing wasteful resource consumption. He showcased India's approach to addressing climate change as a model for the world.

10. Anticipating the launch of a scheme to provide relief in bank loans for urban housing aspirations, Modi recalled the inauguration of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) on June 25, 2015, as a flagship government initiative.