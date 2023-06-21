Live
PM Modi Receives A Hearty Welcome In New York From The Indian Diaspora
The Indian diaspora gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi a hearty welcome on Tuesday at the Hotel Lotte, where he would be staying during his four-day visit to the US. Upon witnessing the Prime Minister, members of the Indian diaspora shouted and waved their flags throughout the hotel.
"Bharat Mata ki Jai," was chanted frequently with the feeling of joy and proudness. Moreover, As they wait for PM Modi to arrive in New York, members of the Indian diaspora chanted "Modi, Modi."Additionally, PM Modi engaged with the Indian diaspora and was seen shaking hands with them.
The same evening, the Prime Minister will be honoured at a State Dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. On the same day, the Prime Minister will also speak before a joint session of the US Congress.
On June 23, US Vice President Kamala Harris and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host the Prime Minister at a luncheon together. The prime minister will connect with important CEOs, experts, and other stakeholders in addition to attending official events.