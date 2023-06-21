PM Modi Receives A Hearty Welcome In New York From The Indian Diaspora

The Indian diaspora gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi a hearty welcome on Tuesday at the Hotel Lotte, where he would be staying during his four-day visit to the US. Upon witnessing the Prime Minister, members of the Indian diaspora shouted and waved their flags throughout the hotel.



"Bharat Mata ki Jai," was chanted frequently with the feeling of joy and proudness. Moreover, As they wait for PM Modi to arrive in New York, members of the Indian diaspora chanted "Modi, Modi."Additionally, PM Modi engaged with the Indian diaspora and was seen shaking hands with them.

There was excitement in the air as members of the Indian diaspora cheered and proudly waved their flags upon seeing the Prime Minister. They were eager to see and speak with PM Modi while he was in town.

The Bora community and the prime minister met in the hotel as well. A person of Indian descent living in the US stated his deep happiness at seeing and having the chance to talk with PM Modi. The individual expressed that he felt exceedingly lucky to get the oppurtunity. While another person of Indian origin remarked that PM Modi has genuinely outstanding aura and that he cordially welcomed us with such tranquilly and friendliness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted warmly as he landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York earlier on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, on June 21, he'll be present at the UN's headquarters for Yoga Day festivities. After that, PM Modi will fly to Washington, DC, where he will be formally welcomed at the White House on June 22.

The same evening, the Prime Minister will be honoured at a State Dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. On the same day, the Prime Minister will also speak before a joint session of the US Congress.

On June 23, US Vice President Kamala Harris and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host the Prime Minister at a luncheon together. The prime minister will connect with important CEOs, experts, and other stakeholders in addition to attending official events.