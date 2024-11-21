PM Modi Receives Dominica's Highest National Honor

At the historic India-CARICOM Summit 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded Dominica's highest national honor, the Dominica National Award of Honour. He is the first Indian leader to receive this prestigious award. It was presented by Dominica’s President, Sylvanie Burton, in recognition of Modi’s leadership and his efforts to safeguard lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi thanked President Burton, Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit, and the people of Dominica for the honor. He praised Dominica for its environmental efforts and reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties. Modi emphasized the need for global action against climate change and praised Dominica as a model of resilience.

The award ceremony took place at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown. PM Modi, President Burton, and PM Skerrit arrived at the venue, where both nations' national anthems were played.

The event was attended by leaders from five CARICOM nations, including Prime Ministers Gaston Browne (Antigua and Barbuda), Philip J. Pierre (Saint Lucia), Dickon Mitchell (Grenada), Mia Amor Mottley (Barbados), and President Dr. Irfaan Ali (Guyana).

In his speech, PM Skerrit highlighted the strong collaboration between India and Dominica.

He recalled India’s generous donations during the COVID-19 crisis in 2021, which demonstrated global partnerships and South-South cooperation.

Skerrit also acknowledged India’s progress in healthcare, technology, infrastructure, and renewable energy under Modi’s leadership. He mentioned the International Solar Alliance as a key initiative for smaller nations.

The ceremony concluded with remarks from PM Modi and the departure of President Burton.

This was followed by bilateral talks between the Indian and Dominican delegations. The Dominica National Award of Honour is given to individuals who have made significant contributions to society.

It reflects the shared values of democracy, resilience, and unity between Dominica and India.



