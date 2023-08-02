PM Modi receives Lokmanya Award

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received the Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune, on the 103rd death anniversary of freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak. Expressing his gratitude, Modi said, "This is a memorable moment for me". During the event, the PM shared the dais with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and also held a candid conversation with the latter. Pawar attended the event, organised to confer the award on Modi, recognising his "supreme leadership" and his role in fostering a sense of patriotism among citizens. Despite requests from members of the Opposition, Pawar decided to share the stage with Modi. The INDIA alliance members were concerned about the optics of such a move, especially when they are attempting to present a united front against the BJP. Even though some MPs tried to dissuade Pawar from attending the occasion, the NCP chief remained firm in his decision to grace the event. The Lokmanya Tilak Award, established in 1983 to honor the legacy of Lokmanya Tilak, is presented every year on August 1, coinciding with Tilak's death anniversary. Some social organisations and members of various political parties staged a joint protest against Modi during the visit. Prominent social activist Baba Adhav led the protest where the participants waved black flags. The alliance members held the protest at Mandai, around 300 metres from the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh temple where Modi performed pooja soon after reaching Pune.