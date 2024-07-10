PM Modi receives Russia's prestigious civilian honour

  • Menu
PM Modi receives Russias prestigious civilian honour
Moscow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Tuesday officially conferred the 'Order of St Andrew the Apostle' award by Russian President Vladimir Putin for his contribution to fostering bilateral ties between the two countries.

In a special ceremony in St. Andrew Hall in the Kremlin, President Putin conferred the award on Prime Minister Modi. The award was announced in 2019. Prime Minister Modi is the first Indian leader to be conferred with this award.

