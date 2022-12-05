PM Modi thanks world leaders for supporting India's G20 Presidency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, for their support to India's G20 Presidency.

Responding to a tweet by Biden, the Prime Minister said: "Thank you @POTUS. Your valued support will be a source of strength for India's G-20 Presidency. It is important we all work together to build a better planet."





Responding to a tweet by Macron, Modi wrote: "Thank you, my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron! I look forward to consulting you closely during India's G20 Presidency, as we work to focus the world's attention on the issues that affect humanity as a whole."

In response to a congratulatory tweet by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Modi said: "Your solidarity is vital. Japan has contributed a lot to global well-being and I am confident the world will continue to learn from Japan's successes on various fronts."

Replying to his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez's post, Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude for his kind words.

"Gratitude for your kind works Mr. @sanchezcastejon. Fully endorse your views on collectively working to mitigate challenges of the present to leave a better planet for the coming generations."

Responding to a congratulatory message of President of the European Council, Charles Michel, Modi tweeted: "Thank you Mr. @CharlesMichel. Looking forward to your active participation as we collectively work towards furthering global good."

India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1 from Indonesia. The tenure will continue till November 20, 2023.