PM Modi To Address 102nd 'Mann Ki Baat' Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing on the 102nd broadcast of his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat." The flagship radio programme, which is typically broadcast on the last Sunday of each month, will took place earlier this month due to PM Modi's planned state visit to the United States from June 21 to 24. Modi will be hosted for a state dinner by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.









The Prime Minister's monthly radio broadcast will go on the air by 11 a.m. Through the "Mann Ki Baat" programme, the Prime Minister discovered such global figures who had previously been unknown but had made unique contributions to their fields. In today's world, these individuals are the only ones that people know. In addition to this, people are also advancing with their inspiration.

Meanwhile, 'Mann Ki Baat' celebrated its 100th episode on 30 April with a worldwide live broadcast, which was broadcasted in the United Nations building in New York. 'Mann Ki Baat' debuted on October 3, 2014, and is hailed as a crucial tenet of the government's citizen outreach initiative. The programme has so far covered important subjects like women, social groupings, youth, and farmers. The radio programme is broadcast in 11 other languages in addition to 22 Indian languages.