PM Modi to address rally in Agartala on April 17

PM Modi to address rally in Agartala on April 17
''Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally at Swami Vivekananda Ground here on April 17,'' BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty told reporters.

Chakraborty said Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also likely to visit the state on April 15 and address a rally at Kumarghat in Unakoti district.

''Shah will campaign for BJP's Tripura East candidate Kriti Devi Debbarman,'' he said.

He said the Prime Minister had promised the HIRA (Highways, Internet, Railways and Airways) model for Tripura before the 2018 assembly polls and ensured growth in all four sectors in the last six years.

X