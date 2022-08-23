PM Modi to address Smart India Hackathon

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the students participating in the grand finale of this year's Smart India Hackathon (SIH) on August 25 via video-conferencing. SIH, which started in 2017, is a nationwide initiative to provide students a platform to solve the pressing problems of society, organisations, and government. It aims to inculcate the culture of product innovation, problem-solving and out-of-the-box thinking among students.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been interacting with the student participants of the Smart India Hackathon every year since its inception and he is expected to interact with the students even this year at 8 pm on August 25," Union Minister Subhas Sarkar said .