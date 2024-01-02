PM Modi to attend 3-day DG-IG conference in Jaipur

Jaipur : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the DG-IG conference to be held in Jaipur for 3 days from January 5 to 7. Amit Shah and PM Modi will reach Jaipur a day earlier on January 4.

SPG officials have already checked the security in Jaipur and have started working on the security arrangements made by the Police Headquarters and the Jaipur Commissionerate Police. Bullet proof vehicles have been arranged. The Home Minister will stay in a guest house near Sodala for three days.

The DGs and IGs from 28 states and the IGs from 8 Union Territories will participate in this conference. Arrangements have been made for more than 150 government officials in the MLA quarters near the Assembly.

New model vehicles have been deployed while some vehicles have also been ordered from other districts. Trains have been arranged for the PM and Home Minister from Delhi. Jaipur police commandos have been stationed and the MLA quarters have been closed to the public since Tuesday. Security will be removed from the quarters from January 8.