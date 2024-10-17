PM Modi to Attend Nayab Singh Saini's Swearing-in as Haryana CM After BJP's Historic Win

Haryana is preparing for a significant political event as Nayab Singh Saini readies to take his oath as Chief Minister in Panchkula, with the ceremony drawing national attention due to Prime Minister Modi's attendance alongside other prominent BJP leaders.



A landmark political transition is set to unfold in Haryana as Nayab Singh Saini assumes the role of Chief Minister following BJP's impressive electoral victory. The ceremony, scheduled for October 17, has transformed into a major political gathering with national significance.

Key Highlights:

1. Ceremony Details:

- Location: Panchkula

- Expected attendance: 50,000 people

- 14 LED screens for public viewing

- Comprehensive security arrangements in place

2. Distinguished Attendees:

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi

- Home Minister Amit Shah

- Defense Minister Rajnath Singh

- Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari

- Former CM Manohar Lal Khattar

- BJP state leaders and CMs

3. Political Context:

- BJP secured 48 seats in 90-member assembly

- Third consecutive term for BJP

- Saini's unanimous selection as legislature party leader

- Previously replaced mentor Khattar as CM

4. Additional Events:

- Important NDA meeting post-ceremony

- Venue: Hotel Lalit, Panchkula

- Timing: 3 PM to 7 PM

- Led by PM Modi

The event marks a significant moment in Haryana's political landscape, combining state leadership transition with national political significance through the subsequent NDA meeting.