PM Modi to hold roadshows in poll-bound Rajasthan on Nov 22, 23: BJP sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding roadshows in poll-bound Rajasthan's Jaipur and Jodhpur on November 22 and 23 respectively, said BJP sources.

There may be two roadshows in Jaipur instead of one.

It is proposed that the roadshow will start in Jaipur from Govind Devji Temple.

Under the roadshow, a route of about 9 to 10 km will be covered.