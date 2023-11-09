Live
- Hyd among top 3 cities in luxury home sales
- Reliance Retail opens first Swadesh store in Hyderabad
- Kaveri Seed Company profit grows 3x
- PL Technical Research: BUYSAIL - TECHNICAL PICK
- ‘Education on wheels’ programme bridging educational divides
- Vijayawada: Police foil student stir over Vizag steel plant
- KTR files nominations at RDO office in Sircilla
- Anakapalli: Cops assault Army jawan over Disha app
- PM Modi to hold roadshows in poll-bound Rajasthan on Nov 22, 23: BJP sources
- Tirupati: Liver transplant surgeries at SVIMS soon said TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding roadshows in poll-bound Rajasthan's Jaipur and Jodhpur on November 22 and 23 respectively, said BJP sources.
There may be two roadshows in Jaipur instead of one.
It is proposed that the roadshow will start in Jaipur from Govind Devji Temple.
Under the roadshow, a route of about 9 to 10 km will be covered.
