PM Modi To Inaugurate Five New AIIMS Campuses, Including Gujarat's First In Rajkot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to inaugurate five new campuses of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Sunday, with significant attention focused on Gujarat's inaugural AIIMS in Rajkot. Additionally, the Prime Minister will dedicate four other AIIMS campuses located in Punjab's Bathinda, Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli, Kalyani in West Bengal, and Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh.



This move marks a substantial development initiative by PM Modi ahead of the announcement of Lok Sabha elections 2024 by the Election Commission. Each new AIIMS campus represents a crucial addition to India's healthcare infrastructure, aiming to enhance medical education and healthcare services across various regions of the country.



AIIMS Kalyani, situated in West Bengal's Nadia district, covers a sprawling area of over 20,000 square meters. Despite its commencement, the campus has faced controversy regarding environmental clearances, as reported by Hindustan Times.



The Rae Bareli AIIMS campus, approved during the UPA government's tenure in 2009, has seen partial functionality of its outpatient department since 2018. Similarly, the Mangalagiri AIIMS in Andhra Pradesh commenced its outpatient services in 2019, initially operating from a temporary campus at Vijayawada's Government Siddhartha Medical College.



In Rajkot, Gujarat's first AIIMS welcomed its inaugural academic batch in 2020, marking a significant milestone in the state's healthcare landscape. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Rajkot AIIMS and address a rally at the Race Course ground later in the evening, according to government statements.



AIIMS Bathinda in Punjab boasts 39 functional departments, catering to the healthcare needs of the region. These AIIMS campuses represent the government's commitment to expanding healthcare infrastructure and ensuring quality medical education and services across India.

