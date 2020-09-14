PM Modi to inaugurate seven projects in Bihar tomorrow, PMO gave information

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of seven important projects related to urban infrastructure in Bihar on Tuesday. Of the projects to be laid during the ceremony through video conference, four projects are related to water supply, two to the sewage treatment plant and one project to riverfront development.

A statement issued from the Prime Minister's Office said that the cost of all these projects is 541 crores. All the projects are being implemented by Budco under the Urban Development and Housing Department of Bihar.

The seven projects that the Prime Minister will inaugurate include the water-sewage treatment plant built under the Namami Gange scheme at Beur under Patna Municipal Corporation area. Apart from this, water supply schemes will be launched in the area of ​​Siwan Municipal Council and Chapra Municipal Corporation. Under both these schemes, local citizens will get pure drinking water round the clock.

Similarly, the foundation stone of 'Munger Water Supply Scheme' will be laid in Munger Municipal Corporation. With the completion of the scheme, the residents of the Municipal Corporation area will have pure water available through the pipeline. Besides, the foundation stone of Jamalpur water supply scheme will also be laid in the city council of Jamalpur.

The foundation stone of Muzaffarpur River Front Development Scheme will also be laid under the Namami Gange scheme by the Prime Minister. Under this, three ghats (East Akhara Ghat, Ladder Ghat, Chandwara Ghat) of Muzaffarpur city will be developed. A variety of basic facilities such as toilets, information kiosks, changing rooms, pathways, watch towers, etc. will be available on the river front.

The statement said that the construction of the River Front will provide a panoramic view of the Ghats as well as tourism, which will prove to be a center of attraction for Muzaffarpur residents in the future. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will also be present on this occasion.

It is notable that Modi inaugurated petroleum projects worth Rs 900 crore in Bihar on Sunday. These include the Durgapur-Banka section of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur pipeline project and two LPG bottling plants in Banka and Champaran districts.