PM Modi To Meet FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss an exit strategy for the ongoing lockdown, as also economic reforms to revive the economy. The Prime Minister had a video interaction with chief ministers of nine states on Monday morning. After elaborate discussions, a decision on lifting the lockdown will be taken by PM Modi after May 3.

The Centre has emphasised upon opening up the MSME sector. The government feels that resuming activities in the MSME sector is critical to the growth of the economy.

PM Modi in his video interaction with the chief ministers of nine states is reported to have told them that the lockdown has yielded positive results. The focus of the government is to ensure that red zones turn into orange and eventually green zones so that economic activities can be resumed.

