PM Modi to speak at key NDA meet today ahead of Vice-President polls as Parliament deadlock continues

The NDA meeting will be chaired by PM Narendra Modi a few days before the beginning of nominations on 7 August for the Vice Presidential elections. The BJP allies coalition has to finalise its candidate by 21 August, the last day of filing nominations, when the Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held.

The Opposition is raising its pitch against the ruling coalition on the SIR in Bihar and Modi’s meeting will be his first address to the NDA’s parliamentarians after a long gap, PTI said.

PM likely to be felicitated

PM Modi is also likely to be felicitated by the NDA’s parliamentary party on its decision to give a strong military response to the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, PTI said.

Vice president poll on 9 September

The polling for the vice presidency will be held on 9 September if both the NDA and the Opposition field their candidates. The electoral college for the vice presidential elections 2025 has a current strength of 782 members and comprises MPs of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Sources said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and a few BJP national general secretaries will be meeting allies and coordinating with them for the vice presidential poll.

After the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in which the BJP lost its majority but comfortably crossed the halfway mark with the help of its allies, the sessional meeting of the party's MPs was enlarged to include the party's allies as well. Modi had addressed the first such meeting on July 2.

Before the last Bihar assembly election, he used to address the weekly meetings of the BJP Parliament logjam party which has since then expanded to include the party's allies such as TDP, JD(U) and LJP (Ram Vilas).

Modi at these meetings often delves into a range of political and governance issues besides at times touching upon the government's agenda in Parliament.