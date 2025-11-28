PM Modi to unveil world’s tallest Ram statue in Goa today

Panaji: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a 77-feet bronze statue of Lord Ram at the historic Shree Samsthan Gokarn Jeevottam Mutt in South Goa on Friday, the mutt’s central committee chairperson Shrinivas Dempo said.

Modi is scheduled to arrive at the venue at 3.45 pm, for which a special helipad has been constructed inside the mutt premises. After visiting the temple located on the campus, he will address a public gathering.

The massive 77-ft structure—crafted by renowned sculptor Ram Sutar, the creator of Gujarat’s Statue of Unity—is set to become the tallest statue of Lord Ram in the world, Goa PWD Minister Digambar Kamat said. Governor Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union Minister Shripad Naik, and state cabinet ministers will attend the event.

The unveiling forms part of a larger celebration marking 550 years of the mutt’s tradition, with programmes scheduled from November 27 to December 7.