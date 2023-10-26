Live
- BCCI confirms England, Australia series for India senior women in busy home season
- Qatar makes 'breakthrough' in hostage negotiations, EU calls for 'humanitarian pauses'
- No problem in terms of Naidu's security, Says DIG of Prisons
- Elite Israeli Naval unit destroys Hamas naval commando unit
- IIIT Delhi students attend convocation in traditional attire
- Govt responded quickly to Kayne's Technologies, says Karnataka minister Patil
- BPCL records consolidated net profit of Rs 8,501 crore in September quarter
- Saving river waters need of hour: Punjab political leaders
- Bengal ration scam proceeds diverted through 2 shell companies: ED tells court
- Men's ODI WC: Shamsi, Jansen restrict Pakistan to 270 after Babar, Saud Shakeel hit fifties
Just In
PM Modi to visit Chitrakoot in MP on Friday
Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chitrakoot in the poll-bound state of Madhya Pradesh on Friday (October 27).
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chitrakoot in the poll-bound state of Madhya Pradesh on Friday (October 27).
He will participate in multiple programmes at Shri Sadguru Seva Sangh Trust.
PM Modi will perform pooja and darshan at Raghubir Mandir there.
The Prime Minister will also attend a public programme marking the centenary birth year celebrations of late Arvind Bhai Mafatlal.
He will also visit Tulsi Peeth and perform pooja and darshan at Kanch Mandir.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS