PM Modi to visit Chitrakoot in MP on Friday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chitrakoot in the poll-bound state of Madhya Pradesh on Friday (October 27).

He will participate in multiple programmes at Shri Sadguru Seva Sangh Trust.

PM Modi will perform pooja and darshan at Raghubir Mandir there.

The Prime Minister will also attend a public programme marking the centenary birth year celebrations of late Arvind Bhai Mafatlal.

He will also visit Tulsi Peeth and perform pooja and darshan at Kanch Mandir.