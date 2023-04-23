PM Modi To Visit Seven Cities On Monday

Monday is the start of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 36-hour journey, which will take him through seven cities in two states and one union territory. To take part in eight formal events, the prime minister will travel 5,300 kilometres.



This year, the Prime Minister's visit to the country is among the longest hours-per-visit. The PM will unveil 25,000 crore rupees worth of projects during his official visit.From New Delhi, the Prime Minister will first travel to Madhya Pradesh. According to sources, the PM will travel in a poll-bound MP from the national capital to Khajuraho across a distance of over 500 miles. The PM will then travel to Rewa to take part in a National Panchayati Raj Day event.

He will also lay the groundwork for several rail projects, including the renovation of the Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Varkala Sivagiri railway stations, in addition to dedicating the rail electrification of the Dindigul-Palani-Palakkad stretch. The Prime Minister would probably travel back to Khajuraho after Rewa in order to fly 1,700 km to Kochi in Kerala to attend the Yuvam Conclave. After spending the night there, the PM will travel on April 25 to Thiruvananthapuram, traversing a distance of roughly 190 kilometres, to signal the Vande Bharat Express train's departure. The PM will dedicate the Kochi Water Metro, the first of its type in India, which will connect 10 islands near Kochi with the metropolis using battery-operated electric hybrid boats.