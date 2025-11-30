PM Modi wants a change in public perception of police

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 60th All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police and stressed the need to transform public perception of the police and strengthen the criminal justice system, an official said on Sunday.

Speaking at the three-day conference themed ‘Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions’ at the Indian Institute of Management, Raipur, the Prime Minister stressed the urgent need to transform public perception of the police, particularly among the youth, by enhancing professionalism, sensitivity, and responsiveness.

He highlighted the need to strengthen urban policing, reinvigorate tourist police, and increase public awareness regarding the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, and Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, which replace the colonial-era criminal laws.

The Prime Minister directed State and UT Police and the wider administration to adopt innovative strategies for integrating uninhabited islands, make effective use of databases integrated under NATGRID, and link these systems through Artificial Intelligence to generate actionable intelligence.

He called for encouraging universities and academic institutions to undertake case studies on the use of forensics in police investigations, noting that enhanced forensic application would further strengthen the criminal justice system.

PM Modi reiterated the importance of establishing mechanisms for the regular monitoring of banned outfits, ensuring the holistic development of areas freed from Left Wing Extremism, and adopting innovative models to strengthen coastal security.

He emphasised that tackling drug abuse requires a Whole-of-Government approach, bringing together enforcement, rehabilitation, and community-level intervention.

The Conference witnessed in-depth deliberations on a wide range of national security matters. Discussions were held on the long-term Roadmap for Policing towards Vision 2047, emerging trends in counter-terrorism and counter-radicalisation, leveraging technology to enhance women’s safety, strategies to bring back Indian fugitives based abroad, and strengthening forensic capabilities to ensure effective investigation and prosecution.

The Prime Minister underscored the need for stronger preparedness and coordination, urging Police Chiefs to reinforce mechanisms for effective disaster management covering cyclones, floods, and other natural emergencies, including the ongoing situation of Cyclone Ditwah.

He emphasised that proactive planning, real-time coordination, prompt response, and a Whole-of-Government approach are essential to safeguard lives and ensure minimal disruption during such events.

In his address, the Prime Minister called upon the police leadership to realign the style of policing to meet the aspirations of a developing nation on the path to becoming a Viksit Bharat.

PM Modi distributed the President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service to officers of the Intelligence Bureau. He also presented awards to the three best-performing cities in urban policing, a recognition instituted for the first time to encourage innovation and improvement in urban policing.

The Conference was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Ministers of State for Home Affairs, and the Union Home Secretary. DGPs and IGPs from all States and Union Territories, as well as heads of CAPFs and Central Police Organisations, participated physically, while more than 700 officers of various ranks joined virtually from across the country.