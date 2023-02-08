PM Modi wears jacket made of material recycled from plastic bottles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wore a blue sleeveless jacket made of material recycled from plastic bottles.

The Prime Minister was spotted wearing the jacket in the Parlaiment in the morning.

The jacket was presented to the Prime Minister by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) during India Energy Week in Bengaluru on Monday.

The IOCL will recycle 100 million PET bottles annually to make fabric, in a push to decarbonise the economy.

The process of making fabric from discarded bottles involves washing, drying, and crushing of collected PET bottles into small chips.

In the Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman provided an outlay of Rs 35,000 crore to achieve energy transition and net zero objectives and listed green growth among seven priorities of the government.