PM Modi wishes people on Poila Boishakh, Vishu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on Poila Boishakh and Vishu.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said: "Greetings on Pohela Boishakh. This special occasion manifests the outstanding Bengali Culture. I hope that the coming year brings with it joy, peace and prosperity. May all your wishes be fulfilled."





Shubho Nabo Barsho!



Best wishes on Poila Boishakh. pic.twitter.com/Nfle3Erb9Z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 15, 2022









Prime Minister Modi also conveyed his best wishes on the occasion of Vishu, especially to the Malayalis all over the world. The Prime Minister said in a tweet: "Best wishes on the special occasion of Vishu, especially to the Malayalis settled all over the world. I pray for a year filled with utmost happiness and good health."