PM Modi’s Fierce Attack On RJD-Congress: “RJD Snatched CM Post At Gunpoint”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday delivered a scathing attack on the RJD-Congress Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, accusing the opposition of indulging in “political gundagardi.” Addressing an election rally, Modi alleged that the RJD “snatched” the chief minister’s position from Congress under pressure, likening it to holding a gun to their head.

“RJD ne Congress ki kanpatti par katta rakhkar CM pad chura liya,” Modi said, claiming that behind closed doors, a power struggle erupted in Bihar just before the state goes to polls. According to him, Congress wanted its own leader as chief minister, but the RJD forcibly took charge.

The Prime Minister further described the opposition alliance as deeply divided, asserting that internal conflicts were tearing it apart. “Congress aur RJD mein ghamasaan macha hai. Lagta hai chunaav ke baad ye ek dusre ka sar phod denge,” he remarked.

Modi also took a sharp jibe at Congress by referring to Pakistan. Speaking about ‘Operation Sindoor,’ he alleged that when blasts occurred in Pakistan, “Congress’s royal family couldn’t sleep peacefully.”

“Dhamake Pakistan mein ho rahe the, lekin Congress ke shahi parivar ki neend ud jaati thi,” Modi quipped, intensifying his criticism of the opposition in the run-up to the Bihar elections.