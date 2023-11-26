PM Modi's Historic Tejas Flight: Political Criticism And Defense Milestones Dominate Headlines

The Congress party has engaged in unnecessary political criticism over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inaugural flight in a Tejas aircraft on Saturday. Government sources reveal that some members of the Congress are drawing attention to the fact that the late Rajiv Gandhi was a pilot, while others are attempting to claim credit for the indigenous fighter jet. Additionally, there are inquiries from some quarters about whom the prime minister was waving at during his airborne journey.

Despite this, the occasion holds significance as Prime Minister Modi became the first Indian leader to fly in a fighter jet, conveying a robust message about the importance of self-reliance (atmanirbharta) in the defense sector. The video footage clearly shows the Prime Minister waving at pilots in the accompanying fighter jet.

This event is part of the government's broader effort to emphasize self-reliance in defense, with President Droupadi Murmu having flown on a Sukhoi fighter jet a few months ago, and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh having taken a sortie in the Tejas in 2019. The strategy also serves as a message to India's adversaries, including Pakistan and China.

The Narendra Modi-led government has made substantial strides in enhancing India's defense preparedness and indigenization, exemplified by the Tejas aircraft. The aircraft's first version was inducted into the Indian Air Force in 2016, and presently, there are two fully operational squadrons with LCA Tejas. The government has placed a significant order worth Rs 36,468 crore for the delivery of 83 LCA Mk 1A Tejas aircraft, with delivery scheduled to begin by February 2024. Additional funds exceeding Rs 9,000 crore have been allocated for the development of LCA Mk 2, a more advanced version of LCA Tejas.

To further promote indigenization, technology transfer agreements have been negotiated, including the manufacturing of the GE engine in India, a milestone discussed during PM Modi's visit to the US in June. Many countries have expressed interest in importing the LCA Tejas.

During his visit to the HAL facility, the PM engaged with the LCA Tejas Final Assembly, discussing the aircraft's capabilities and future advancements. The production line's walkthrough highlighted plans for indigenization, with HAL aiming for over 70 percent indigenous content in the next three to four years, aligning with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) initiative.