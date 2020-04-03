PM Modi's Message To Nation: Light A Diya At 9 PM On Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his video message to the nation, appealed to the people of the country to turn off lights for 9 minutes on April 5 at 9 pm and light a candle, lamp or mobile light. This light tells us that we are not alone in this fight against coronavirus and that it is 1.3 billion people fighting together, PM Modi said.

PM Modi pointed out that the worst hit in this time of crisis were the poor and the underprivileged. Hence, it is all the more important to be united and show the importance of light in these dark times.

A video messsage to my fellow Indians. https://t.co/rcS97tTFrH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 3, 2020

On completion of nine days of countrywide lockdown with tremendous support from the people of the country, PM Modi expressed satisfaction at the discipline and compliance shown by the people of the country. The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to the people for their unprecedented support to his call for Janata curfew on March 22 which became an example for other countries.

This act of lighting a lamp or shining a torch symbolises solidarity in the fight against Coronavirus, as did clapping for healthcare professionals, policemen and other corona warriors on March 22.

PM Modi observed that one may think how one could fight Coronavirus alone by sitting at home and pointed out that at such times we must remember that all countrymen are together in this war against the deadly virus. "We need to cut through the darkness in our journey towards light", PM Modi remarked.

PM Modi asserted that this sense of solidarity inspires us and shows us the way to the future. He also advised people against gathering and assembling and to practise social distancing. The Prime Minister said that there is no other way to break the chain of transmission.