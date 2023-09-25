  • Menu
PM Modi's WhatsApp community channel crosses 5mn followers mark in 6 days

PM Modi's WhatsApp community channel crosses 5mn followers mark in 6 days
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's WhatsApp community channel has crossed 5 million followers mark on Monday.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's WhatsApp community channel has crossed 5 million followers mark on Monday.

PM Modi thanked the WhatsApp community for joining his channel as it crossed 5 million followers in less than a week.

Currently, PM Modi is the world leader with highest and fastest following on WhatsApp channel, official sources said.

He had joined the WhatsApp channel on September 19.

WhatsApp Channels are a one-way broadcast tool for admins to send text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls.

Channels can be found in a new tab called Updates on WhatsApp -- where one can find the status and channels you choose to follow -- separate from your chats with family, friends, and communities.

