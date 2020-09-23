PM Narendra Modi eases SDRF cap, gives message to tackle Covid

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with chief ministers of seven states where the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) caseload is higher.

He appreciated the efforts being made by the states to check the spread of the disease and announced increasing the cap on the amount they can spend from the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF). "Today, I announce that the states can spend 50 per cent of the SDRF amount on efforts to check the spread of Covid-19. This limit was earlier 35 per cent," Modi said. He also emphasised that micro zones should be formed for effective management of the coronavirus disease.

The PM further highlighted the importance of masks and said it is a very important tool in fight against Covid-19. "We need to increase our focus on effective testing, tracing, treatment, surveillance and clear messaging," said Modi. "Effective messaging is also necessary because most Covid-19 infections are without symptoms. In such a situation, rumours may rise. It might raise doubts in the minds of the people that testing is bad. Some people also make mistake of underestimating the severity of infection," he added.