PM Narendra Modi greets newly appointed teachers in Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated 5,800 newly inducted school teachers in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh via video message, saying their roles would be crucial in developing the nation and implementing education policy.

The PM said he was informed that more than 50,000 youths have been recruited for the post of teacher in the past three years in Madhya Pradesh. “I would also congratulate the Madhya Pradesh government for recruitment of around 50,000 teachers at primary schools,” in a video message on Monday.



Meanwhile, Modi also hit at the opposition Congress accusing it of ‘looting’ the rights of the poor before 2014. He said a large section of students was kept out of mainstream due to ‘wrong’ education policies of the previous governments, which now has been corrected in the new education policy of his government.



Addressing the training-cum-orientation programme (virtually) of newly appointed teachers at the CM Rise Government Mahatma Gandhi Higher Secondary School in Bhopal, Modi said the people of the country can not forget the days before 2014 when there were rampant scams and corruption. “Rights of the poor were looted before 2014. But now, they are receiving money directly in their bank accounts,” he said.



Further, citing a report on income tax returns filed this year, PM Modi said, “The citizens of the country are coming forward to pay taxes. A report on I-T returns filed this year indicates an increase in the average income in the past nine years. They (citizens) know that their tax is being used for the development of the country.”



He also informed that the NITI Aayog report has suggested that 13.50 crore people have come out of BPL (below poverty line) category in five years. “The number of Income Tax returns shows that the average income of Indians has increased during the past nine years to Rs 13 lakh from Rs 4 lakh in 2014,” he added.

