PM Narendra Modi holds Covid meet as Omicron threat looms

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the country on Thursday evening amid rising concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Official sources said Modi took stock of the pandemic situation across the country in a high-level meeting attended by senior officials and experts.

Meanwhile, India has recorded over 300 cases of Omicron across 16 States and Union Territories (UTs) so far, out of which 104 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

In a communication to the States and UTs on Tuesday, the Centre said the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is at least thrice more transmissible than its Delta variant and asked them to "activate" war rooms, keep analysing even small trends and surges and keep taking strict and prompt containment action at the district and local levels.

The Centre asked states to not let their guard down during a review meeting in view of Omicron variant. The Centre and States discussed Covid-19 status and preparedness. States have been advised to be vigilant and monitor case positivity, doubling rate, clusters of new cases across districts. "Observe all precautions; don't let your guard down," Centre told States.

On Thursday, Maharashtra reported 23 fresh cases of Omicron.

Amid Omicron concerns, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced to clamp night curfew from 11pm to 5am in the wake of the rising Covid cases in MP. Schools will operate at 50 per cent attendance, the government order said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said they have created a capacity to conduct 3 lakh tests daily. "With our preparations, we can handle as many as 1 lakh daily cases if such a situation arises. We're strengthening our home isolation management protocol," he said on Omicron threat.

The Centre has also advised States slated to hold Assembly polls in the next few months to ramp up Covid vaccination exponentially to protect the vulnerable population given the steady rise in cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in India.

Pockets with low vaccination coverage and those with low Covid-19 exposure may be more vulnerable to the new Omicron variant, it said and urged states to accord special attention to ramp up inoculation in these pockets.

According to a statement from the Union Health Ministry, states and Union territories have been advised to be vigilant and monitor case positivity, doubling rate and cluster of new cases and consider imposing curbs and restrictions at the local level ahead of Christmas and New Year.