PM offers prayers at Kuber Tila Shiva temple

PM offers prayers at Kuber Tila Shiva temple
Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited the Kuber Tila on the Ram temple premises in Ayodhya and offered prayers to Lord Shiva there.

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited the Kuber Tila on the Ram temple premises in Ayodhya and offered prayers to Lord Shiva there.

He performed 'jalabhishek' (pouring water on the 'Shiva linga') and also did a 'parikrama' (circumambulation) of the temple. The ancient Shiv temple located on the Kuber Tila in the Ram Janmabhoomi

complex is also being renovated by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is constructing the Ram temple.

The prime minister later unveiled a statue of Jatayu, a mythical bird that was killed by Ravana while trying to save Goddess Sita from the demon king, on the premises of the Ayodhya temple.

