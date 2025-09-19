Live
- iPhone 17 Goes on Sale in India: Price, Bank Discounts and Offers Announced
- AP Cabinet Meeting Today: Key Proposals on the Agenda
- Accelerate asset monetisation in rly, roads: Sebi chief
- India not yet ready for single-rate GST: FM
- Smartphone exports zoom ahead by 55%
- India, US trade talks progressing on right path: Goyal
- GST 2.0: Maruti cuts car prices up to Rs 1.29L
- EO inspects MTVAC
- A Feast For The Eyes… Hyderabad basks in green glory as grand nursery mela kicks off
- Vande Bharat Express gets additional halt at Sirpur Kaghaznagar
PM speaks with Karki, reaffirms India's support
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke with Nepalese interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki, and reaffirmed India’s steadfast support for...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke with Nepalese interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki, and reaffirmed India’s steadfast support for her efforts to restore peace and stability in the country.
Nepalese media, quoting the Prime Minister's Secretariat, said that the two leaders were scheduled to speak via video conferencing.
PM Modi in a post on X, said he also extended warm greetings to PM Karki and the people of Nepal on the occasion of their National Day on Friday.
Prior to Thursday’s conversation, Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, paid a courtesy call on PM Karki at Singha Durbar. During the meeting, Ambassador Srivastava expressed India's continued commitment to supporting Nepal's progress and prosperity, assuring that this support would persist in the days ahead, too.