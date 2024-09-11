PM stresses need to remove obstacles in research ecosystem

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stressed the need to identify and remove obstacles in the research ecosystem and focus on localised solution to global problems, as he chaired the first governing body meeting of the newly formed Anusandhan National Research Foundation.

Modi also talked about developing a dashboard where information related to research and development happening in the country could be easily tracked.

The meeting focussed on discussions about India’s science and technology landscape and redesigning of research and development programmes, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.