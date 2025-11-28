  1. Home
  2. News
  3. National
News

PM to attend Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana

  • Created On:  28 Nov 2025 8:06 AM IST
PM to attend Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana
X

Udupi: The temple town of Udupi is gearing up for the historic Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana, a mass recitation of the Bhagavad Gita by one lakh devotees on Friday at Sri Krishna Math.

On that day, one lakh people, including children, elders, monks, homemakers, farmers and professionals, will chant Gita’s timeless verses in unison.

The event has gained added significance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirming his participation. He is expected to recite select shlokas during the programme.

The Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana, envisioned by Paryaya Puthige Math, is the highlight of a month-long Gitotsava that has transformed Udupi into a living classroom of the Gita.

Tags

Laksha Kantha Gita ParayanaUdupi Sri Krishna MathPM ModiMass Gita RecitationGitotsava 2025

    More Update

    Latest News

    More

    Additional Solicitor General inspires students at Constitution Day session

    Additional Solicitor General inspires students at Constitution Day session

    National News

    More
    Share it
    X