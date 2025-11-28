PM to attend Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana

Udupi: The temple town of Udupi is gearing up for the historic Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana, a mass recitation of the Bhagavad Gita by one lakh devotees on Friday at Sri Krishna Math.

On that day, one lakh people, including children, elders, monks, homemakers, farmers and professionals, will chant Gita’s timeless verses in unison.

The event has gained added significance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirming his participation. He is expected to recite select shlokas during the programme.

The Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana, envisioned by Paryaya Puthige Math, is the highlight of a month-long Gitotsava that has transformed Udupi into a living classroom of the Gita.