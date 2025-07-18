PM to launch projects worth Rs 7,200 crore in Bihar today

Patna: With an eye on Bihar Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has intensified efforts to inaugurate and launch several infrastructure and development projects aimed at boosting state’s economy.

Modi will visit the state on Friday to lay foundation stones, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore at Motihari. The PM will also address a public meeting in Motihari.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation multiple rail projects. It includes automatic signalling between Samastipur-Bachhwara rail line that will enable efficient train operations in this section.

• Doubling of Darbhanga-Thalwara and Samastipur-Rambhadrapur rail line part of Darbhanga-Samastipur doubling project worth over Rs 580 crore that will enhance the capacity of train operations and reduce delays.

• Automatic signalling on Bhatni-Chhapra Gramin rail line (114 km) to enable streamlined train operations. Upgradation of traction system in Bhatni-Chhapra Gramin section to enable higher train speeds by strengthening the traction system infrastructure and optimising energy efficiency.

• Darbhanga-Narkatiaganj rail line doubling project worth around Rs 4,080 crore to increase sectional capacity, enable operation of more passenger and freight trains, strengthen connectivity between North Bihar and the rest of the country.

Modi will also flag off four new Amrit Bharat trains between Rajendra Nagar Terminal (Patna) to New Delhi, Bapudham Motihari to Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal), Darbhanga to Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) and Malda Town to Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) via Bhagalpur improving connectivity in the region. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for 4-laning of Ara bypass of NH-319 that connects Ara-Mohania NH-319 and Patna-Buxar NH-922 providing seamless connectivity and reducing travel time. He will also inaugurate the 4-lane Parariya to Mohania section of NH-319, worth over Rs 820 crore, part of NH-319 which connects Ara Town to NH-02 (Golden Quadrilateral) that will improve freight and passenger movement.

Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate New Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) facility at Darbhanga and State of the art Incubation Facility of STPI at Patna for promoting IT/ITES/ESDM Industry and Startups. These facilities will help in boosting IT software and service exports.

The PM will inaugurate a series of fisheries development projects sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). This will mark the launch of modern fisheries infrastructure including new fish hatcheries, biofloc units, ornamental fish farming, integrated aquaculture units, and fish feed mills across various districts in Bihar.

Later in the day, the PM will release Rs 400 crore to around 61,500 Self-Help Groups in Bihar under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojna-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM). With a special focus on women-led development, over 10 crore women have been connected to Self-Help Groups (SHGs).