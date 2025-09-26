PM to launch railway projects worth Rs 1.7K cr

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha on September 27, during which he will flag off Amrit Bharat Express connecting Berhampur with Udhna in Gujarat’s Surat district via video conferencing and unveil railway projects worth over Rs 1,700 crore, official sources said on Wednesday.

They said Modi will also address a public meeting at Amlipali Ground, close to Veer Surendra Sai (VSS) Airport at Jharsuguda. Though his earlier meeting venue was fixed at Berhampur in Ganjam district, it was later changed to Jharsuguda due to a forecast of heavy rainfall in southern Odisha on the day.

The Odisha Chief Secretary, along with other officials and Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, visited the Prime Minister’s meeting venue at Jharsuguda, held a preparatory meeting in Bhubaneswar and issued directions to officials to ensure a flawless visit of Modi.

An official release said that the Prime Minister will depart from New Delhi at 9.20 am on September 27 and arrive at Jharsuguda airport at 11.10 am. From the airport, he will go by road and reach themeeting venue at Amlipali at 11.25 am. The Prime Minister is scheduled to return to New Delhi at 12.45 pm, the release said. The programme is expected to be attended by around 60,000 people.

During the visit, Modi will also inaugurate a 5 km flyover at Sambalpur built at a cost of Rs 273 crore. In the State’s southern region, Modi will dedicate the doubling of the 34-km Koraput–Baiguda rail line and the 82-km Manabar–Koraput–Gorapur section, built at Rs 1,400 crore, officials said. These upgrades will power mineral transport and open fresh pathways for growth in southern Odisha, benefiting industries and local communities alike, an official statement said. As part of the ‘Seva Parv’ initiative, the Prime Minister is scheduled to announce the expansion of eight IITs, grant super-specialty status to MKCG medical college and hospital in Berhampur and VIMSAR in Sambalpur, launch a national skill development programme, and provide aid to 50,000 beneficiaries under the Antyodaya scheme.Regarding the Amrit Bharat Express, officials said the train will depart from Berhampur at noon on September 27.