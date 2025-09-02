PM to open ‘Semicon India’ in Delhi today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate ‘Semicon India – 2025’, aimed at catalysing India’s semiconductor ecosystem, at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi on Tuesday. Modi will also participate in the conference on Wednesday, in which he will participate in CEOs roundtable as well.

The three-day Conference will focus on advancing a robust, resilient, and sustainable semiconductor ecosystem in India. It will feature sessions on the progress of the Semicon India Programme, semiconductor fab and advanced packaging projects, infrastructure readiness, smart manufacturing, innovations in R&D and artificial intelligence, investment opportunities, state-level policy implementation, among others.