PM to walk from old building to New Parliament Building

PM to walk from old building to New Parliament Building
Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will go from the old Parliament building to the new one on foot. More than three months after the new...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will go from the old Parliament building to the new one on foot. More than three months after the new Parliament House was inaugurated, MPs will move into the building today.

Starting with the photo session, the Prime Minister's schedule is a jam-packed one. Modi will travel on foot from the old Parliament building to the new one with a copy of the Constitution in his hand. Upon entering the new Parliament building, Modi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla will address the Lok Sabha

