PM unveils Rs 100 coin, stamp at RSS centenary
Modi hails RSS role in nation-building
New Dehi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released a special postage stamp and a commemorative coin, which features first-ever depiction of Bharat Mata on Indian currency, to mark the centenary celebrations of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
The Rs 100 coin features the national emblem on one side and on the other side it depicts a majestic image of Bharat Mata in Varada Mudra with a lion, while swayamsevaks are shown bowing before her in devotion and dedication.
"For the first time in the history of independent India the image of Bharat Mata has been featured on Indian currency which marks a moment of great pride and historical significance," Modi said at the launch.
The coin also has the RSS moto "Rashtray Swaha, Idam Rashtraya, Idam Na Mama”, which translates to "Everything is dedicated to the nation, Everything is the nation's, Nothing is mine". The postal stamp features RSS swayamsevaks' participation in the 1963 Republic Day Parade.