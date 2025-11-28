PM unveils Skyroot's orbital rocket in Hyd

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled space startup Skyroot's first orbital rocket and praised Gen Z professionals for creating new technologies.

The PM virtually inaugurated Skyroot Aerospace’s state-of-the-art Infinity Campus in Hyderabad. The company's orbital rocket Vikram-I has the capability to launch satellites to orbit. The move highlights India’s growing private space sector following historic government reforms.

With over 300 space startups now active, Skyroot’s new facility marks a major step toward strengthening India’s position as an emerging global leader in space technology. The launch heralds a transformative moment for India’s burgeoning private space sector.

Addressing the event via videoconferencing, the PM lauded the nation’s youth and entrepreneurial spirit as the engines of India’s rise as a global innovation powerhouse, while unveiling a sweeping vision for technological self-reliance across space, AI, and high-tech industries. “This is an unprecedented time for India’s science and technology landscape,” Modi said. “Our youth’s innovation, risk-taking ability, and entrepreneurship are reaching new heights, propelling India toward a future of self-reliance and global leadership,” he added.

Spanning around 200,000 square feet, Skyroot’s Infinity Campus is equipped to design, develop, integrate, and test multiple launch vehicles, with the capacity to build one orbital rocket every month. Founded by Indian Institute of Technology alumni and former ISRO scientists Pawan Chandana and Bharath Dhaka, Skyroot made history in November 2022 by launching Vikram-S, India’s first private sub-orbital rocket.

Modi reflected on India’s space journey, emphasizing ISRO’s decades of credibility and capacity-building. “From carrying rocket parts on bicycles to launching satellites and missions to the Moon and Mars, India’s progress is a testament to resolve and innovation,” he said.

Highlighting the government’s transformative reforms, the Prime Minister noted the expansion of India’s space ecosystem into a cooperative, innovation-driven model, powered significantly by private startups. He announced the launch of a Rs 1 lakh crore Research, Development, and Innovation Fund to support high-risk, high-impact projects and emphasized the growing participation of women in STEM fields.

The Prime Minister also unveiled India’s plans to host the Global AI Summit in February 2026 and detailed initiatives like the India AI Mission, aimed at developing ethical and human-centric AI technologies.

Modi’s remarks underscored the broader startup revolution sweeping India, with over 1.5 lakh registered startups spanning sectors like fintech, agritech, healthtech, and defense tech. He acknowledged the growing semiconductor industry and forthcoming reforms opening even the nuclear sector to private participation.

“We are committed to providing opportunities, funding, and support to our youth, scientists, and entrepreneurs,” the PM said. “The 21st century belongs to India—on Earth and in space.”

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and other dignitaries were present at the event, celebrating a pivotal moment in India’s journey toward technological self-reliance and global leadership in innovation.

The launch of Skyroot’s Infinity Campus symbolizes the success of government reforms and the vibrant energy of India’s private sector, heralding a new dawn for the country’s space ambitions and technological future.