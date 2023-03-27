PM urges people to embrace organ donation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to the people to opt for organ donation, and said his government is working on a uniform policy that will make the process easy and encourage people to adopt the life-saving exercise. Those who donate their organs after death are "godlike" to recipients, he said in his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio broadcast, adding that people's preference for it can save and make many lives. "It is a matter of satisfaction that the awareness about organ donation is rising in the country," Modi said, noting that the condition of being a state domicile for receiving organs has been removed to allow the needy to register themselves anywhere in the country.





A decision to remove the age criteria of being less than 65 years for donating organs has also been taken, he added. From less than 5,000 cases of organ donations in 2013, the number has grown to over 15,000 in 2022, he said. In his address, the PM lauded the increasing presence of women in different fields and said "woman power" is playing a big role in India's growing strength. He mentioned several examples, including that of Surekha Yadav becoming the first women loco pilot in Asia.





Producer Guneet Monga and director Kartiki Gonsalves brought laurels to the country by winning an Oscar for their documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers', he said and also lauded women's role in the NDRF's relief and rescue work in Turkiye. Modi said, "India has also deployed a Women-only Platoon in the Peacekeeping Force under the UN Mission." Noting the recent celebration of ancient ties between people of Varanasi and Tamil Nadu though the 'Kashi-Tamil Sangamam' held in the holy city, he said 'Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam' will be held in different parts of Gujarat during April 17-30.

Such programmes are driven by the spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat', he said. Amid the ongoing official celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of Assamese general Lachit Borphukan, credited for defeating the Mughals, Modi said people will be surprised to know that about 45 lakh people sent essays on his life as part of a campaign. Modi also noted that the cases of corona are rising in some places and asked people to take precautions. In the field of clean energy, he said, India's growing presence is being lauded globally. The speed with which India is moving forward in the field of solar energy is a big achievement in itself, he said, noting that Diu has become the first district in India to consume only clean energy for all daytime needs.