PM Visited RSS Office To Announce Retirement Plan

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has made a controversial claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing to retire in September, suggesting that his recent visit to RSS headquarters in Nagpur was connected to this decision. According to Raut, Modi hadn't visited the RSS headquarters in 10-11 years but did so now to bid farewell to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

"Perhaps he went to the RSS headquarters to submit his retirement application for September," Raut stated, adding that the entire Sangh Parivar wants leadership change as "Modi's time is over." He claimed RSS also aims to select the next BJP chief.

Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis firmly denied these assertions, stating that Modi would remain Prime Minister even after the 2029 elections. "In our culture, discussing succession while the father is alive is inappropriate—that's Mughal culture," Fadnavis remarked.

This political exchange follows Modi's visit to the RSS headquarters, only the second time a sitting Prime Minister has officially visited the organization's central office since Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. During his visit, Modi paid respects at memorials dedicated to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and praised the organization as a "banyan tree" representing India's cultural heritage, noting how its century-old ideology has flourished with "lakhs of kar sevaks as its branches."