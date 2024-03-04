PM will dedicate projects worth Rs 19,600 cr in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Prime Narendra Modi will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay foundation stones for multiple development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore during his visit to Odisha on March 5. All these projects are related to sectors including Oil and Gas, Railways, Road, Transport and Highways and Atomic Energy.

On his arrival from Telangana, the Prime Minister will proceed to Chandikhol in Jajpur district. He will inaugurate the Indian Oil Corporation Limited Mono Ethylene Glycol project at Paradip Refinery which will further help in reducing India’s import dependency. He will also inaugurate 344 km-long product pipeline traversing from Paradip in Odisha to Haldia in West Bengal. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, in order to augment the import infrastructure on the Eastern Coast of India, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate a 0.6 MMTPA LPG Import facility at Paradip.

“The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation four-laning of Singhara to Binjabahal Section of NH-49; four-laning of Binjabahal to Tileibani Section of NH-49; four-laning of Balasore-Jharpokharia Section of NH-18 and four-laning of Tangi-Bhubaneswar Section of NH-16. He will also lay the foundation stone for eight-laning of Chandikhole-Paradip Section at Chandikhole,” an official statement issued by the PMO said.

Keeping in mind the expansion of the railway network which will also take place, with a focus on modernising and extending rail connectivity, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation 162 km Bansapani-Daitari-Tomka-Jakhapura Rail Line.

“It will not only enhance the existing traffic facility’s capacity but also facilitate efficient transportation of Iron and Manganese ore from Keonjhar district to the nearest ports and steel plants, significantly contributing to regional economic growth,” the PMO said. The inauguration of CONCOR Container Depot in Kalinga Nagar will be done with an aim to boost domestic and international trade. “The foundation stone will be laid for Electric Loco Periodical Overhauling Workshop at Narla, Wagon Periodical Overhauling Workshop at Kantabanji and upgradation and augmentation of maintenance facilities at Baghuapal,” the release said. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate a 5 MLD capacity seawater desalination plant at Odisha Sands Complex of IREL (I) Limited.

“This project has been built as a part of field applications of indigenous desalination technologies developed by Bhabha Atomic Research Centre,” PMO said.